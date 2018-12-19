Short Interest in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Increases By 19.4%

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,550,612 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 21,397,855 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,643,099 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 270.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 89,775,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,587,000 after acquiring an additional 65,517,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,088,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,296,000 after buying an additional 1,874,789 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 47.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 38,512,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,201,000 after buying an additional 12,337,098 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,103,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,389,000 after buying an additional 78,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 12.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,223,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,604,000 after buying an additional 2,372,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $46.12 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Macquarie upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.61.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

