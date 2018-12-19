X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,973 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the November 15th total of 660,013 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,270 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 211,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 125.9% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 496,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,194,000 after acquiring an additional 276,901 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DBEU opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $29.80.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/short-interest-in-x-trackers-msci-europe-hedged-equity-fund-dbeu-drops-by-68-3.html.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.