SilverCrest Metals Inc (SIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.68.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIL. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$4.30 to C$4.45 in a research note on Friday, November 30th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Shares of CVE SIL traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,739. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.58 and a 12 month high of C$3.80.

In other news, Director John H. Wright acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.25 per share, with a total value of C$39,000.00. Also, Director John H. Wright bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,100.00. Insiders bought a total of 36,800 shares of company stock worth $118,814 in the last three months.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.