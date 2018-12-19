Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 93.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 9,274.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 111,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Simpson Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

SSD opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $78.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.74.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $284.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

