Smith Moore & CO. Invests $261,000 in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM) Stock

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 13.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 395,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 30.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 321,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FEIM opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th.

In other Frequency Electronics news, insider Stanton D. Sloane bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $220,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martin B. Bloch bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $38,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,918 shares of company stock worth $282,938 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

