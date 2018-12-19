Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Unlikely to Affect Lombard Medical Technologies (LMT) Stock Price

Media stories about Lombard Medical Technologies (LON:LMT) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lombard Medical Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the medical technology company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Lombard Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 154 ($2.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 218 ($2.85).

