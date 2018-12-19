Sonoco Products (SON) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Sonoco revised fourth-quarter and fiscal 2018 guidance due to the receipt of business interruption insurance proceeds in the fourth quarter associated with the impact of flooding on operations owing to Hurricane Florence in September. The company anticipates delivering a record performance on all counts — sales, operating profit, earnings, operating cash flow and free cash flow, in 2018. The 2018 earnings per share guidance is at $3.32-$3.38, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 20%. The company will gain from acquisitions, development of new products and cost control. The company has a positive record of earnings surpises over the last few quarters. It has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, impact of tariffs on steel, aluminum and other products and inflationary cost pressure from higher freight, wages, energy and elevated cost for materials will continue to hurt Sonoco's results.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SON. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

NYSE:SON opened at $54.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $58.69.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $41,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $791,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $38,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,532 shares of company stock valued at $85,851. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,461,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,089,000 after purchasing an additional 149,108 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $916,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,461,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,089,000 after purchasing an additional 149,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 82.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,261,000 after purchasing an additional 312,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 151,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

