Sophiris Bio (SPHS) Given a $6.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) has been assigned a $6.00 target price by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 460.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPHS. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sophiris Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sophiris Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th.

Get Sophiris Bio alerts:

SPHS opened at $1.07 on Monday. Sophiris Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.91.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sophiris Bio will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sophiris Bio stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) by 293.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 60,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.27% of Sophiris Bio worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Sophiris Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophiris Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.