Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 168.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 27.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company is focusing on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies using autologous T-cells.

