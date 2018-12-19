Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Increases Position in PG&E Co. (PCG)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,092,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares during the period. PG&E accounts for approximately 9.1% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.98% of PG&E worth $234,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 35,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $49.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Citigroup set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

PG&E stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.76. 731,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,867,306. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of -0.17. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

