SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This is a boost from SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

SRLN stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,018. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $47.69.

