SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,601,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,384. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $27.83.

