SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0943 per share on Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.92. The company had a trading volume of 962,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,844. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $34.25.

