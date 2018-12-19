Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,166 shares during the period. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf accounts for about 1.5% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the second quarter worth about $138,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 2,590.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 451.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of SPTM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.61. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

