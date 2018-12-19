Spire Inc (SR) Stake Boosted by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 257,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Spire were worth $18,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 696.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 86.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.06. Spire Inc has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $239.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a $0.5925 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 target price on Spire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Spire from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/spire-inc-sr-stake-boosted-by-federated-investors-inc-pa.html.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.