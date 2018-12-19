SportyCo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $38,555.00 (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, SportyCo has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. SportyCo has a total market capitalization of $184,617.00 and approximately $38,555.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SportyCo token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges including Coinbe, ChaoEX, OKEx and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.02352763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00146108 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00179741 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027097 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027089 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,285,795 tokens. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Livecoin, Coinbe, HitBTC, Kucoin and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

