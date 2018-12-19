Sprouts Reaches Market Capitalization of $833,323.00 (SPRTS)

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, Sprouts has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sprouts has a market capitalization of $833,323.00 and approximately $5,876.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sprouts coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009883 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000631 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000187 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sprouts Coin Profile

Sprouts (SPRTS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 15,705,813,736,783 coins. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sprouts’ official website is www.sprouts-coin.org/en.

Sprouts Coin Trading

Sprouts can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sprouts directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sprouts should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sprouts using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

