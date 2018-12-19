Stagecoach Group (SGC) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 170 ($2.22).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective (up from GBX 175 ($2.29)) on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Stagecoach Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 167.83 ($2.19).

Shares of Stagecoach Group stock opened at GBX 138.30 ($1.81) on Tuesday. Stagecoach Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 124.40 ($1.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 24th will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

