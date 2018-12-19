Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 2,265,347 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,620,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265,347 shares during the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB accounts for about 1.8% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $952,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the second quarter worth about $202,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FMX opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a fifty-two week low of $80.86 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.30). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/standard-life-aberdeen-plc-sells-2265347-shares-of-fomento-economico-mexicano-sab-fmx.html.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.