Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,287,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187,189 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $396,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $66.92 and a twelve month high of $82.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 43.09% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. FIX assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,627,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 416,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,255,884.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,006 shares of company stock worth $9,640,702. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

