Starbucks Co. (SBUX) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report issued on Thursday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $64.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. Starbucks has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $68.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,035,326 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,025,128,000 after buying an additional 5,748,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,368,884 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,136,569,000 after buying an additional 5,714,419 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,067,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,163,748,000 after buying an additional 5,675,224 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,222,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $637,866,000 after buying an additional 2,805,225 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,371,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,806,283,000 after buying an additional 2,254,701 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

