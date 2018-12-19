StarCoin (KST) Price Hits $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

StarCoin (CURRENCY:KST) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. StarCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $172,391.00 worth of StarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest and CoinBene. In the last week, StarCoin has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00799754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00020977 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00001261 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00017286 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000659 BTC.

StarCoin Profile

StarCoin (CRYPTO:KST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. StarCoin’s total supply is 877,631,077 coins. StarCoin’s official website is www.starcoin.tv. The official message board for StarCoin is www.starcointalk.com. StarCoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam.

Buying and Selling StarCoin

StarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

