Startcoin (START) Market Capitalization Hits $90,158.00

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. Startcoin has a total market cap of $90,158.00 and $6.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Startcoin has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One Startcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00018514 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000072 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Startcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org.

Startcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittylicious and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

