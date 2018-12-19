Stephens Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Independent Bank Group (IBTX)

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IBTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $99.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Vice Chairman Brian E. Hobart bought 1,781 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,736.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Holmes bought 500 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.56 per share, with a total value of $25,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,802.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,471 shares of company stock valued at $767,858 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,615,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,127,000 after acquiring an additional 61,969 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,615,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,127,000 after acquiring an additional 61,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 83,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts.

