Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades CIRCOR International (CIR) to Hold

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup set a $39.00 price target on CIRCOR International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on CIRCOR International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

CIR opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $514.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.39. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $54.89.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $297.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.49 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 31,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 195,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Advanced Flow Solutions, and Fluid Handling. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices, and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

