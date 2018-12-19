STMicroelectronics NV (STM) Stake Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,901 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 209,965 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 18,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 18,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Bank of America raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.48.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. STMicroelectronics NV has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.54.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 21.97%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

