Stock Traders Buy High Volume of AxoGen Put Options (AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 966 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 886% compared to the typical daily volume of 98 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.90 and a beta of -0.24. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $56.85.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.52 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $829,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Gregory Gene Freitag sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 140,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,959,500. 7.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter worth about $58,740,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter worth about $31,927,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 129.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 861,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,742,000 after purchasing an additional 485,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AxoGen by 18.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,437,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,476,000 after purchasing an additional 377,275 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AxoGen by 37.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,132,000 after purchasing an additional 361,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXGN. BidaskClub lowered shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

