Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Allegheny Technologies Call Options (ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,057 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,315% compared to the typical daily volume of 168 call options.

In related news, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after buying an additional 401,576 shares in the last quarter.

ATI opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.39. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

