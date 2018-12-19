Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of OFG Bancorp Call Options (OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,353 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,189% compared to the typical volume of 105 call options.

OFG opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.61. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth $303,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 375.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 55,611 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 223.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 225.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 170,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 118,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; and financial planning, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

