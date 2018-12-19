Sun Hydraulics (SNHY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $38.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

SNHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Hydraulics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sun Hydraulics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Sun Hydraulics to $62.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.29.

NASDAQ:SNHY opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.14. Sun Hydraulics has a 12 month low of $35.63 and a 12 month high of $70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.42 million. Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Hydraulics will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Hydraulics news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 29,580 shares of Sun Hydraulics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,681,918.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNHY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sun Hydraulics by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,142,000 after purchasing an additional 353,218 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Sun Hydraulics by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 615,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,690,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sun Hydraulics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,882,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,703,000 after purchasing an additional 191,707 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Hydraulics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,798,000 after purchasing an additional 171,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Sun Hydraulics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,492,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,565,000 after purchasing an additional 62,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

