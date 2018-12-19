SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $339.45 Million

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) will announce sales of $339.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SunCoke Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $322.30 million and the highest is $356.60 million. SunCoke Energy posted sales of $359.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SunCoke Energy.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.25 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 5.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 933.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 549.1% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.60 million, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunCoke Energy (SXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply