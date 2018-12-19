SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $339.45 Million

Brokerages expect that SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) will announce sales of $339.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SunCoke Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $322.30 million and the highest is $356.60 million. SunCoke Energy posted sales of $359.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SunCoke Energy.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.25 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 5.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 933.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 549.1% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.60 million, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunCoke Energy (SXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.