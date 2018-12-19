Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lowered its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,613,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,570,567 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,261,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 123,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 67,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 51,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 296,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SU. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Sunday. GMP Securities cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $42.55.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.52%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/suncor-energy-inc-su-shares-sold-by-dodge-cox.html.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.