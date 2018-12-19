SunTrust Banks Begins Coverage on Match Group (MTCH)

SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $47.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

“We find MTCH’s valuation relatively fair given prospects for slowing growth in a strong FY18, fueled by the launch of Tinder Gold. We expect Tinder’s growth to remain the story in 2019 but the step-change created by Tinder Gold will be difficult to replicate. Optimizing/innovating on product, and enhancing marketing especially internationally should help drive continued growth but the comps and prospects for material out-performance get tougher. MTCH has also out-performed relative to STRH the TTM at 39% vs. 2% and -5% now trading at 6.4x EV/Revs on 19 ests. Global Market.”,” SunTrust Banks’ analyst commented.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.69.

MTCH stock opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. Match Group has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 60.95%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Match Group by 155.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Match Group by 48.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

