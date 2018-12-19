SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Kronos Worldwide in a report released on Monday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.49). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

KRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kronos Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE KRO opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham purchased 10,000 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 37.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $256,000. 18.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics.

