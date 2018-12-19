Superdry PLC (SDRY) Insider Sarah Wood Purchases 12,500 Shares

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) insider Sarah Wood purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.34) per share, for a total transaction of £51,125 ($66,803.87).

Shares of LON:SDRY opened at GBX 450 ($5.88) on Wednesday. Superdry PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,438 ($18.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,102 ($27.47).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Superdry from GBX 2,260 ($29.53) to GBX 1,920 ($25.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Friday, August 24th. Liberum Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Superdry from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superdry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,111.67 ($14.53).

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

