Surgery Partners (SGRY) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. 267,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,214. The stock has a market cap of $612.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.03. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $443.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.38 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. Surgery Partners’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,257,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,835,000. Highland Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 323,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 204,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,250,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,632,000 after purchasing an additional 143,561 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

