SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $290.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.07.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB opened at $189.64 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $188.32 and a 12 month high of $333.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.66. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $703.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.73, for a total value of $419,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,421.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $148,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,868.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.