Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 12699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNDX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 26,189 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $119.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.65.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,185.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its products include candidate and entinostat. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

