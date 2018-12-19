Syneos Health (SYNH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “INC Research Holdings, Inc. is a global contract research organization. It provides the full range of Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include clinical trial management services comprising patient recruitment and retention, project management, clinical monitoring, drug safety/pharmacovigilance, medical affairs, quality assurance, regulatory and medical writing, and functional service; and data services consisting of clinical data management, electronic data capture, and biostatistics. INC Research Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Syneos Health to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised Syneos Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

SYNH stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $42.31. 15,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,185. Syneos Health has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson bought 750 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.27 per share, with a total value of $30,952.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs bought 3,650 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $150,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

