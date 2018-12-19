TAGRcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00 (TAGR)

TAGRcoin (CURRENCY:TAGR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One TAGRcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. TAGRcoin has a market capitalization of $25,829.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TAGRcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TAGRcoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.02055099 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00484965 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00021733 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00031763 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010620 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00015102 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008341 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

TAGRcoin Coin Profile

TAGRcoin (CRYPTO:TAGR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 16th, 2015. TAGRcoin’s total supply is 38,669,634 coins. TAGRcoin’s official website is www.tagrcoin.com. TAGRcoin’s official Twitter account is @tagrcoin.

Buying and Selling TAGRcoin

TAGRcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TAGRcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TAGRcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TAGRcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

