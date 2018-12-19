Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.44.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $124.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 11.16%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

SKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

NYSE SKT opened at $22.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.46. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 23.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,355 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 53.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after acquiring an additional 677,250 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at $8,488,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter valued at $7,811,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after acquiring an additional 268,103 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, VP Lisa J. Morrison sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $203,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,479.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $37,250.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $382,352 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 530 different brand name companies.

