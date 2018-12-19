Tapestry Inc (TPR) Shares Bought by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,960,574 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,748 shares during the quarter. Tapestry accounts for approximately 6.9% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 1.02% of Tapestry worth $148,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $145,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPR. Morgan Stanley raised Tapestry from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Loop Capital downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Tapestry from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tapestry from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Tapestry stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 51.33%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

