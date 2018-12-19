Tarena International (TEDU) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

TEDU has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Tarena International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarena International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Tarena International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. CLSA set a $8.00 price target on shares of Tarena International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tarena International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Shares of Tarena International stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.19). Tarena International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $102.86 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tarena International will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tarena International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tarena International by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 182,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tarena International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 433,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Tarena International during the 2nd quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tarena International during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

