TCF Financial Co. (TCF) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of TCF Financial worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the second quarter worth $1,118,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 40.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 33,416 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the second quarter worth $532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,172,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the second quarter worth $406,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $365.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TCF Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TCF Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on TCF Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

