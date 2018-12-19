Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 49,210 Shares of American Express (AXP)

Teachers Advisors LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 49,210 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $172,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,984 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,810,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,964 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,447,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,751,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,701 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,357,743 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,102,996,000 after acquiring an additional 246,871 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $532,450,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 9,700.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,829,970 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780,685 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have commented on AXP. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $118.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Buckingham Research lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.
In related news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,801,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE AXP opened at $100.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a one year low of $87.54 and a one year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 9.51%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.
American Express Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.
