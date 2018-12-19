Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 92,684 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Teachers Advisors LLC decreased its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,112,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,684 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $393,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in DowDuPont by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in DowDuPont by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 253,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in DowDuPont by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in DowDuPont by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 312,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in DowDuPont by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

Shares of DWDP stock opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. DowDuPont Inc has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The firm has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $79.00 target price on DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on DowDuPont to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded DowDuPont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DowDuPont from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/teachers-advisors-llc-sells-92684-shares-of-dowdupont-inc-dwdp.html.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.