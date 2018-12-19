TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) Stake Decreased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 432,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,196,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $13,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 270.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC PLC has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

