Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $17,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.0% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 44,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.8% in the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $165,000.

NYSE TDOC opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 0.92. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $89.05.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Teladoc Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

In related news, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 69,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $4,622,086.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 12,692 shares in the company, valued at $847,444.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,931,123.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,645 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,191 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

