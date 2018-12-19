Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Shares Sold by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd cut its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Teledyne Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $203.11 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $172.80 and a twelve month high of $250.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/teledyne-technologies-incorporated-tdy-shares-sold-by-amp-capital-investors-ltd.html.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.