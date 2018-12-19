Telenor ASA (TELNY) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Shares of TELNY opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.69. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $24.49.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 13.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.